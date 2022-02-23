Controlled burn operations conducted near Talent

TALENT, Ore. – Smoke from prescribed burn operations in the hills above Talent could last until the end of the week.

Lomakatsi Restoration Project crews received clearance from the Oregon Department of Forestry to ignite up to 60 burn piles along Anderson Creek Road on Wednesday, February 23. The operations could extend through the end of the week if conditions allow.

This is an effort to reduce the risk of severe wildfire to communities and ecosystems in the wildland-urban interface west of the I-5 corridor from Talent to Jacksonville.

Learn more at https://rogueforestpartners.org/