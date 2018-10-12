Deputies hunt for White City robbery suspect

WHITE CITY, Ore. – Police are looking for a suspect who threatened a man with a cattle prod and robbed him.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the robbery happened at 2:15 p.m. on October 11 at Thunderbird Estates on Falcon Street in White City.
According to deputies, an undisclosed amount of cash was taken during the robbery. A suspect has been identified but hasn’t been caught yet. There is no active threat to the public.
Deputies will release further information when it becomes available.