Deputies investigating threatening statement made toward Shady Cove School

SHADY COVE, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a threatening statement on social media Tuesday night made by a student at Shady Cove School.

JCSO says when notified this morning, the school immediately called 911 and deputies responded.

The school conducted a “precautionary lockdown” until deputies arrived and began investigating.

Based on the investigation, the student was taken to juvenile detention for first-degree disorderly conduct.

JCSO said there is no threat to Shady Cove School.

Its deputy is developing a safety plan with the student’s parents and the investigation is ongoing.

The Eagle Point School District behavioral crisis team is conducting a threat assessment on the student.

The sheriff’s office said if you ever learn of a school threat, to call local police immediately.

