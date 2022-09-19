Deputies search for owners of homemade raft found in the Rogue River

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Investigators are looking for the owners of a homemade raft that was found abandoned in the Rogue River.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said last weekend, two men were seen building a “Huck Finn”-style raft from barrels and plywood. They eventually launched from a boat ramp in the town of Rogue River.

According to JCSO, the men tried to control the raft by paddling, but it got stuck on rocks in the Savage Creek rapids.

The raft is reportedly still stuck and very visible from Highway 99, generating 9-1-1 calls from concerned citizens.

JCSO said, “The goal is identifying the two men, check their welfare and ensure arrangements for the boat’s removal.”

It is not yet known if the men were wearing the proper safety equipment.

Anyone with further information is asked to call 541-864-8830.