Suspect found guilty of sex abuse charges, kidnapping in Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man was found guilty of numerous criminal charges including rape, kidnapping, and assault.

The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said on Friday, September 16, 2022, a jury found 30-year-old Christian Sanchez guilty of multiple charges which include first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, coercion, unlawful use of a weapon, causing another person to ingest a controlled substance, and domestic violence.

All of the above charges relate to incidents that happened between February and September of 2020.

Sentencing for Sanchez is set for October 6, 2022.