Deputies searching for suspect in string of grass fires

SHADY COVE, Ore. — Deputies for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are still asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a string of grass fires.
Deputies believe the suspect is responsible for setting three suspicious fires in the Shady Cove area on Thursday night.
The first, in an area of train lane and highway 62. The second at Brophy Way and Highway 62. And the third in the 25-hundred block of Indian Creek Road.
No structures were lost and no one was hurt.
Deputies say witnesses reported seeing a light-colored, possibly tan Pontiac Sunfire leaving the area immediately before the fire was spotted.
If anyone has any information about this case they’re asked to call the Sheriff’s office at (541) 776-7206.
