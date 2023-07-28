Deputy shot in Tualatin identified, in ‘serious, but stable’ condition

TUALATIN, Ore. (KGW) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deputy shot during an incident in Tualatin on Wednesday as Civil Deputy Charles Dozé. He remains hospitalized in “serious, but stable” condition as of Friday, the sheriff’s office said.

Dozé is a 10-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, according to a WCSO news release, which described his injuries from the shooting as life-threatening. The news release said Dozé “shared that he is working hard to recover from those serious injuries.”

Three other WCSO personnel were involved in the shooting and have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure following such incidents, the department said. Those three were identified as Civil Deputy Samantha Burkhead, Deputy Chris Schroeder and Deputy Cory Hoffman.

Civil Deputies are fully trained and sworn deputies who are uniformed, badged and drive WCSO patrol vehicles. Many are certified by the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training, according to WCSO, although it is not required. The agency said it employs five civil deputies with one patrol deputy also assigned to the civil unit.

The civil deputies provide services such as serving legal orders, enforcing court orders, towing vehicles, preparing reports and enforcing Washington County codes and ordinances, WCSO said.

Dozé was shot multiple times Wednesday morning while serving an eviction notice at an apartment complex off of Southwest Nyberg Street in Tualatin. He was flown by helicopter to Legacy Emanuel hospital for treatment. Deputies at the scene reported the shooting to dispatchers at about 10:20 a.m. At least one of the deputies involved returned fire, but WCSO personnel said they didn’t yet know if the suspect was hit at that point.

The shooting suspect barricaded themselves in an apartment, prompting a standoff with police that lasted several hours until a SWAT team found the suspect dead in the apartment in the early afternoon. He had been shot at least once, according to police, although it wasn’t clear if he was shot by law enforcement or himself.