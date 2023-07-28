Golden Fire in Klamath County 27% contained

BONANZA, Ore. – Progress is being made against the Golden Fire in Klamath County, the Oregon Department of Forestry said.

The Golden Fire north of Bonanza was first reported on the afternoon of July 22, 2023. Since then, it’s grown to 2,137 acres in size.

Over the past few days, crews have made significant progress on the fire, which is now 27% contained and fully lined.

Even though progress is being made, 48 primary structures have been destroyed along with 69 outbuildings. Another 208 structures remain threatened.

Friday, firefighters will continue to focus on expanding containment and working in unburnt “islands” that are still smoldering within the fire’s perimeter.

ODF said the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office released a statement ruling out a marijuana grow as the cause of the Golden Fire. The cause remains under investigation.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.