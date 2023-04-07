DEQ fines Gold Hill for falling behind on wastewater treatment plan

GOLD HILL, Ore.– The City of Gold Hill is working towards a solution for its water treatment plant.

According to the city, it was fined $6,000 by the DEQ for falling behind on an agreement to either build a new water treatment facility or annex into a new sewer system.

The city manager said a new water treatment plant would cost about $12 million.

He said the city is looking into becoming part of the Rogue Valley Sewer System as well.

City Manager Ryan Hanks said, “that brought up questions from prior to October about the potential for not building a plant and instead construction a pipeline that would connect to the Rogue Valley Sewer System.”

Hanks said the city is currently pursuing both the pipeline and plant options.

He said there’s no way to solve the issue without raising utility rates.

He said the next city council meeting will revolve around deciding between those options.

