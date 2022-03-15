Oregon rental assistance program extended for another week

SALEM, Ore. – In a surprise turnaround, the State of Oregon will keep its emergency rental assistance program open for another week.

It was widely reported the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program would stop taking applications by the end of Monday, March 14. However, Oregon Housing and Community Services was reportedly told late that same day it would receive an additional $16 million in federal funding to keep the online portal open for another week.

“I’d like to thank the Biden-Harris Administration and the U.S. Treasury for recognizing the urgency of Oregon’s request for additional emergency rental assistance funding,” said Oregon Governor Kate Brown. “Through strong state and local partnerships, we have taken action to successfully distribute historic levels of assistance to renters and landlords and to get Oregonians the help they urgently need. This new federal funding will help us ensure thousands of Oregonians will continue to have a warm, safe, dry, stable place to call home.”

Anyone who has not applied for OERAP in the past and has fallen behind on rent is encouraged to apply for emergency rental assistance before 11:59 p.m. on March 21, 2022, at oregonrentalassistance.org.