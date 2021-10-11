Detective & K-9 divisions return to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office announced the return of their detective and K-9 divisions that have been vacant for years due to funding issues.
The sheriff’s office said since 2012, zero personnel were assigned to the detective division because of a reduction of federal funding that the department had depended on for years prior. In addition, there hasn’t been a K-9 division since 2015.
This October, the sheriff’s office announced the return of both the detective and K-9 divisions.
JCSO’s detective division is now staffed with a detective sergeant and a detective who will be joining the Josephine County Major Crimes team.
The K-9 division is now staffed with one deputy handler and K-9 “Gibbs.” However, Gibbs is a special type of K-9, who won’t be serving in apprehension or narcotics detection roles. He’ll serve as a compassion/therapy dog to help bring smiles to those suffering from tragedy, victimization, or trauma. Gibbs, a yellow Labrador/golden retriever mix, will also help employees of the sheriff’s office who sometimes deal with extraordinary situations that can be hard to deal with.
“Gibbs actively patrols Josephine County with his Handler 40 hours a week, looking for opportunities to brighten someone’s day,” JCSO said. “If you wish to support the K-9 Division, donations can be made to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Fund and all donations are tax-deductible. Donations can be made to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office by check or money order and can be dropped off or mailed to 1901 NE F Street, Grants Pass, OR 97526.”