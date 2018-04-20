Dick’s destroying remaining assault rifles

Medford, Ore. – After the mass shooting in Florida earlier this year, Dick’s and other companies decided to stop the sale of assault rifles in their stores. But now Dick’s has decided to take it a step further.
According to a spokesperson for Dick’s, they will be destroying the remaining assault rifles they removed from shelves back in February.
However some of the shoppers, don’t agree with the decision. But most understood where Dick’s is coming from, and what they are trying to do.
“It’s stupid, my opinion yes its stupid for them to destroy it, why not return to the manufacturer or sell them out, but I understand what they’re saying with it and their goal is but it’s ridiculous to destroy them,” Tom, a shopper said.
“It sounds like them having a conscience about the possibility of someone coming to their store to get a weapon,” Benita, another shopper said
Other shoppers agreed, saying its not the guns that are the problem.
In the statement from Dick’s, they said they will be destroying the remainder of guns according to federal policies.