Medford School District’s Golden Pear winners announced

Medford, Ore. – This is the Medford school district’s second annual Golden Pear award event. The Golden Pear awards are given based on nominations by community members.

This year, the district received 150 nominations. Those were narrowed down to 15.

Last weekend, nominees were recognized in the Pear Blossom parade. At tonight’s event, nominated faculty were honored by the students with video tributes and special musical performances.

“We’re just really excited to come together and honor our educators, we know how incredibly important they are in molding our young people and creating better communities and we’re really here to honor their mission and what they do everyday,” Communications Specialist, Natalie Hurd said.

Winners were announced tonight.

They include Lone Pine elementary teacher Dino Rossi, Mcloughlin middle school teacher Mark Happeny, South Medford high school teacher Tisha Richmond, and support staff member Claudia Miller.

Winners receive money for new supplies or professional development tools.

