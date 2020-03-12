Disneyland temporarily closing due to coronavirus

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Disneyland is temporarily closing during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
Disney said while there are no reported cases of the novel coronavirus at Disneyland Resort, they reviewed Governor Gavin Newsom’s recent guidelines and decided to close Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. The closures begin on the morning of March 14 through the end of the month.
Downtown Disney will stay open and the Hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until March 16 to allow guests the ability to make travel arrangements.
“We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies,” Disney Parks News tweeted. “Disney will continue to pay cast members during this time.”