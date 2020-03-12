NCAA, NAIA cancel championship events

INDIANAPOLIS, Calif. – The National Collegiate Athletic Association is canceling remaining winter and spring championships along with the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.
The NCAA released the following statement amid the growing coronavirus outbreak:
“Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division 1 men’s and woman’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to the spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities.”
Fellow collegiate athletic association, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, has also canceled its winter championship events in light of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
The NAIA announced that cancellation Thursday and goes into effect immediately. That included all ongoing Winter Championship events, including the men’s basketball tournament Oregon Tech was scheduled to play Thursday night.
Oregon Tech released a statement that it’s hopeful the tournament will continue at a later date, but they are unsure at this time.
The NAIA said they’re continuing to monitor the virus’ developments and will determine the best path forward for all future NAIA events.