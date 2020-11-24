Distance learning will continue for Grants Pass School Dist. 7 students

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – After plans were made for the return of in-person learning, Grants Pass School District 7 announced those plans are officially on hold due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.
The district said three weeks ago, Josephine County was in the “green” category, meaning all students could return to classrooms. However, things quickly changed, with the county now in the “orange” category and on a clear path to “red.”
After talking with Josephine County Public Health, District 7 is moving all students to a “Comprehensive Distance Learning” model starting on November 30.
“I know this news will come as a huge relief for some, and a giant disappointment to others,” Superintendent Kirk Kolb said. “There is no perfect solution for balancing health and safety, education, and all the unique situations each of our families face.”
Students in kindergarten through third grade will start distance learning on Tuesday, December 1st. Grades four through twelve will continue the current distance learning schedule on Monday, November 30th.