Divers rescue two dogs from collapsed Columbia River boat house

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. – Rescue divers helped save two dogs that were trapped in a collapsed boat house along the Columbia River.
According to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and rescue divers responded to the boat house on Willow Grove Road near Longview around 4:30 Tuesday evening.
Rescuers used their boat to float up to the collapsed structure. When divers got inside, they found two small dogs.
A diver was able to take the uninjured dogs safely out of the building.
No people were inside the structure at the time it collapsed, and police are still working to determine exactly what happened.