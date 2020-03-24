DMV offices close to all but commercial drivers

SALEM, Ore. – To comply with Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s recent executive order, the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles is significantly changing how they operate.
Last week, NBC5 News reported the DMV is granting a grace period to some renewals during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was part of an effort to prevent people from coming to the DMV as the doors remained open.
On March 23, Gov. Brown issued an order that forced the closure of most DMV offices. Now, there are only six offices open to commercial drivers only, by appointment only. One of those is in Medford. The Oregon Department of Transportation said keeping commercial drivers on the road is essential during this time.
During the effective shutdown of in-person DMV services for non-commercial drivers, ODOT has partnered with law enforcement agencies to institute a temporary grace period for the following transactions:
- Driver license and identification cards
- Passenger vehicle registrations
- Commercial vehicle registrations
- Trip permits and temporary registrations
- Disabled parking permits
During the grace period, law enforcement agencies have agreed to be flexible with drivers when reviewing the documents listed above.
Many DMV services can be accessed online at http://DMV2U.Orgon.gov