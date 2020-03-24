Rogue Valley Growers Market continues, but with safety precautions

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Rogue Valley Growers and Crafters Market is considered an essential business and will still be operating as normal.
However, the market says it’ll be taking extra precautions to make sure everyone can stay safe and healthy while grocery shopping.
In order to ensure the safety of everyone, the market says it’s added extra handwashing stations, access to hand sanitizer at every station, and is requiring all vendors to wear gloves.
In addition, it says all prepared food is for takeout only and shoppers must buy and go.
It’s also asking people to only shop once a week.
For a full list of precautions and hours, head to the Growers Facebook page.
