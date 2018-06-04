Dog dies during Delta layover in Michigan

DETROIT, Mich. (WDIV) – A family is demanding answers after their dog died during a layover at Detroit Metro Airport.
The 8-year-old Pomeranian’s body was found inside his crate in a cargo facility.
There are a lot of unanswered questions about what happened to Alejandro on a Delta flight Wednesday morning.
“He was in their care and they didn’t take care of him,” Michael Dellegrazie said.
Dellagrazie said Alejandro was headed to New Jersey from Phoenix and had a stop in Detroit.
“When he landed here in Michigan, he was alive at 6:30 a.m., and then at 8:20, he wasn’t moving and it just doesn’t make any sense to me,” Dellagrazie said.
Delta released Alejandro in a crate with his belongings. Alejandro’s blanket now has blood stains on it, sparking more outrage and questions.
