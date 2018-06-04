What’s next for Apple?

(NBC News) – Apple will be showing off the company’s latest updates today at the Worldwide Developers Conference.
IOS 11 brought big changes to the iPhone, and controversy when Apple admitted to slowing down older models to extend battery life.
Now, the pressure is on for IOS 12.
Expect to see updates to Mac and Apple Watch operating systems, as well as improvements to Siri, Apple’s artificial intelligence system.
Those improvements might boost sales of the Homepod smart speaker unveiled last year, still playing catch up to competitors Amazon and Google.
“They want Siri to be everywhere, but people have gotten used to Alexa, Google Assistant and things that frankly just work better,” says CNET’s Dan Ackerman.
This conference also presents an opportunity for Apple to highlight data security, with other tech companies in hot water over privacy issues.
Read more: https://cnet.co/2LP7JOJ