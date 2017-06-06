Dog goes missing after coyote attack

Medford, Ore. – A dog owner is asking for the public’s help after her dog went missing over the weekend.
Augustine Colebrook was staying at a friend’s house Sunday in south Medford when she was awoken to her dog yelping just before 5:00 in the morning.
Her Jack Russel Terrier, Cricket, was attacked by a coyote near willow way in the Lozier Lane area of Stewart Avenue.
Augustine tried to go after her dog, but Cricket ran away. They looked for hours and have not found her.
“She always comes when she’s called. She’s a service dog and very well trained.” ,” Colebrook said. “There’s only two reasons why she didn’t come–she couldn’t hear me because she ran too far away, or she was injured.”
Cricket weighs around 12 pounds and is about 12 inches long. She’s all white with tri-color face. She also has a black spot near her back right leg.
Augustine is moving to the east coast in 8 days. If you find Cricket please call authorities.