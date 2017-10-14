Home
Dog rescue center helping dogs displaced and overflowing shelters in California

Dog rescue center helping dogs displaced and overflowing shelters in California

Local News Regional ,

Yreka, Ca.- Rescue Ranch in Yreka is working to help pets and shelters affected by the California wildfires.

The rescue center has offered a portion of its budget to help animals displaced by the wildfires. Some of that help could come in the form of food or other shelter related supplies.

“The board had offered to make available food if there’s a shelter that needs it. Happy to share our budget. Wish we could share the room since we’re under our own local pressures for the county,” Rescue Ranch Executive Director John Golay says.

Rescue Ranch has 49 kennels available to dogs in Siskiyou County.

Currently they’re waiting to hear if any shelters in California need assistance as parts of the state erupt in flames.

 

Emily Biehl

NBC5 News Reporter Emily Biehl graduated from Chapman University with a Bachelor’s degree in Television and Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Leadership Studies.

Emily interned at KNBC in Los Angeles and was a reporter and Executive Producer for Chapman News, Orange County’s only live newscast. She also recently produced a documentary about homelessness.

Emily loves baking, spending time with family and friends and telling people what animals they resemble!

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics