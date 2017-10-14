Dog rescue center helping dogs displaced and overflowing shelters in California

Yreka, Ca.- Rescue Ranch in Yreka is working to help pets and shelters affected by the California wildfires.
The rescue center has offered a portion of its budget to help animals displaced by the wildfires. Some of that help could come in the form of food or other shelter related supplies.
“The board had offered to make available food if there’s a shelter that needs it. Happy to share our budget. Wish we could share the room since we’re under our own local pressures for the county,” Rescue Ranch Executive Director John Golay says.
Rescue Ranch has 49 kennels available to dogs in Siskiyou County.
Currently they’re waiting to hear if any shelters in California need assistance as parts of the state erupt in flames.