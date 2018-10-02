Dog rescued from tree in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A dog was rescued after he got stuck in a tree along Butte Falls Highway.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said someone called them Tuesday and reported hearing a dog howling for hours.
A community service officer followed the howls, hacking her way through blackberry brambles until she found a hound stuck in a tree.
The CSO, working along with an animal control officer, was able to lower the dog—later identified as “Rusty”—safely to the ground.
According to JCSO, it’s likely Rusty had been stuck in the tree for hours, as he was having trouble moving his hind legs. He was checked out by a veterinarian and his owner was located.
Deputies said Rusty likely climbed the tree in pursuit of a “critter.”
“We’re sending well wishes to Rusty for a full recovery,” JCSO said, “and thoughts of healing to CSO Spohn and JCAC Supervisor Swanson who sustained quite a few scratches during the rescue effort. Another job well done by two dedicated Jackson County employees!”