Dogs reportedly kill sheep in Sams Valley, owners sought

SAMS VALLEY, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is working to track down the owners of a pair of aggressive dogs that reportedly killed a sheep northeast of Gold Hill.
According to JSCO, on the afternoon of April 26, a livestock owner called 911 to report two dogs were killing livestock.
When deputies arrived at the scene in the 11000 block of Duggan Road in the Sams Valley area, they found a dead sheep on the property.
The livestock owner claimed the dogs charged her before they fled. The reportedly aggressive dogs could not be located after the incident.
JSCO describes one of the dogs as a large tan Shepherd-type dog. The other was a large black Labrador-type dog. Both had light-colored bandana collars.
Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call JSCO Deputy Trevor Waldeyer at 541-774-6800, refer to case number 18-8189.