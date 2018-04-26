Home
Jackson withdraws VA Secretary nomination

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson has withdrawn as President Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

Jackson announced the move in a written statement Thursday morning.

In the statement Jackson writes “Going into this process, I expected tough questions about how to best care for our veterans, but I did not expect to have to dignify baseless and anonymous attacks on my character and integrity.”

Jackson has come under fire for his alleged behavior as White House physician. Accusations against him included drinking on the job and improperly prescribing drugs.

Jackson, who served as physician to President Barack Obama and stayed on to treat President Donald Trump, was nominated last month to replace David Shulkin as Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, the second-largest federal agency by staff.

