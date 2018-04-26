Gov. Kate Brown praises state tuition for Nat’l Guard members

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown is praising legislation authorizing additional financial aid for Oregon National Guard soldiers and airmen seeking degrees.
Oregon House Bill 4035 lays out requirements to qualify Oregon National Guard members to receive state-funded assistance toward earning the associate or baccalaureate degrees at public universities and community colleges in the state. The grant is scheduled to begin in the 2018-2019 academic year.
“I’m proud to sign a bill into law that deepens Oregon’s commitment to our National Guard service members,” said Governor Brown. “Whether they’re fighting on the frontlines, fighting wildfires, or helping prepare our state for the influx of eclipse viewers, our Oregon Guard members are always ready to answer the call to help Oregonians in times of need. Extending tuition assistance to Guard members is one important way to show our appreciation for their service by investing in their education and future.”
According to the Oregon Military Department, service members often cite money as the main reason they join the military. “We expect the tuition assistance bill’s impact for recruitment and retention within the Oregon National Guard to be substantial,” said Major General Michael Stencel, Adjutant General, Oregon.
The new legislation provides funding to service members who have exhausted federal benefits such as the Montgomery G.I. Bill or the Post 9/11 Bill.
While HB 4035 was officially signed into law by Governor Brown on April 3, 2018, she will hold a ceremonial signing of the law at a place and time to be determined in the future.