DOJ asks judge to keep Mar-a-Lago search affidavit sealed

PALM BEACH, Fla. (NBC) – There is new information regarding the search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate.

Federal prosecutors have asked the judge presiding over the search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate to keep the warrant’s affidavit sealed.

The affidavit contains investigators’ reasoning for conducting the search of Trump’s Palm Beach home last week.

Prosecutors said they want to keep it sealed to quote “protect the integrity of an ongoing law enforcement investigation that implicates national security.”

The request comes after the judge unsealed the search warrant on Friday, revealing that FBI agents seized eleven boxes of classified material from the property.