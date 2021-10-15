DOJ will ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The Justice Department is planning to ask the Supreme Court to temporarily block the controversial abortion ban in Texas.
The DOJ wants the law halted while legal challenges play out.
This comes after a federal appeals court ruled Thursday that the ban could remain in effect after a district court temporarily blocked it.
The law bars most abortions after six weeks and also allows private citizens to sue providers or anyone who assists a woman in having the procedure.
Conservative justices have previously refused to act on the Texas legislation.
The DOJ has not said when it will formally petition the court.