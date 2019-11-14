Dollar Tree warned for receiving potentially dangerous drugs

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A warning from federal officials was sent to a chain discount store for selling medication that could present a health risk.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration sent a warning letter to the parent company of Dollar Tree for receiving shipments of over-the-counter drugs from foreign manufacturers who are known to have violated federal law.
“The warning letters sent to the contract manufacturers used by Dollar Tree show a pattern of serious violations of the law, such as not testing raw materials or finished drugs for pathogens and quality,” the FDA said. “The FDA’s warning letter to Dollar Tree details the corrective actions the agency requested. Among those, the FDA has requested the company implement a system to ensure that they do not import adulterated drugs.”
“In this case, Dollar Tree has the ultimate responsibility to ensure that it does not sell potentially unsafe drugs and other FDA-regulated products to Americans. We will remain vigilant in our efforts to protect the U.S. public from companies who put the health of Americans at risk – whether through the manufacturing and distribution of products we regulate or other means,” said Donald D. Ashley, director of the Office of Compliance in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.
You can read the warning letter in its entirety here: https://bit.ly/2CLLiqk