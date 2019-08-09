Domestic violence suspect sought, known to frequent Ashland

MT. SHASTA, Calif. – Police in northern California said they’re trying to track down a domestic violence suspect after he allegedly injured his girlfriend.
The Mt. Shasta Police Department said in the early morning hours of August 9, an officer responded to a call regarding a residence on Ivy Street in the community of Mt. Shasta.
After arriving at the scene, the officer found a female victim bleeding from a significant injury on her lip. The victim told the officer she was attacked by her boyfriend, 27-year-old Richard Steven Iles, during an argument.
Iles left the area before officers arrived and the victim was taken to a local hospital.
Iles, also known as “Richie,” was described as a 27-year-old man with long blonde dreadlocked hair and a beard.
“He has a history of living homeless and is believed to be driving a 1997 green Dodge Caravan Town and Country with Oregon plate of 714LFJ,” police said. “He is known to frequent Ashland, Oregon. If located in California, there is probable cause to arrest. The department is seeking a warrant in the event he has left the state.”
Anyone who has information about where Iles could be is asked to call Mt. Shasta PD at 530-926-7540.