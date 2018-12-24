Donating blood in the spirit of the holidays

MEDFORD, Ore.– Some people feeling the giving spirit of the holidays gave more than money on Monday.
At an American Red Cross blood drive at the Jackson County library, people decided to donate their blood.
While the holidays didn’t see a large turnout, the Red Cross was happy to see some people taking the time out of their day to donate.
“It’s a little bit more difficult to ensure there is an actual blood supply,” said Christina Martin, an account manager for Southern Oregon American Red Cross. “People get busy with family, friends, shopping, all the stuff that comes with the holidays. But the need for blood does not take a holiday.”
The blood drive is running from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will be off for Christmas Day but will resume once again on Wednesday.
If you would like to donate you can visit the Red Cross’ blood donor center at 1174 Progress Drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or the Ashland Elks Lodge on December 26.
