Stocks fall on Christmas Eve

NEW YORK CITY (NBCNC) – U.S. stocks plunged Monday, marking the worst day of Christmas Eve trading ever.

The Dow dropped by 653 points to below 22,000 while the S&P 500 fell by 2.7 percent. NASDAQ slid by 2.2 percent.

One of the factors contributing to the poor performance is the turmoil in Washington.

President Trump has attacked the Fed, tweeting Monday that the central bank “is the only problem” with the U.S. economy. He said “they don’t have a feel for the market.”

Another factor weighing on the stock market is the partial government shut down that could last at least through Thursday.

