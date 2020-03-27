Donation drive at The Expo extended indefinitely

MEDFORD, Ore. – Local leaders are asking for household items and volunteers to help out vulnerable people in our community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Jackson County Emergency Operation Center said organizations that help elderly people and the homeless are in need of volunteers for a variety of work, including meal delivery. Those interested in volunteering can email Brooke Amposta at [email protected]
In addition to volunteering, people are being asked to donate various items. They include the following: clean used or new ice chests, plastic and paper grocery bags, clipboards, vinyl food preparation gloves in unopened boxes, zip lock baggies of any size in unopened boxes, packaged disposable cups with lids, Clorox wipes in unopened containers, new empty spray bottles, Lysol and Clorox disinfectant, new containers of other general household cleaning products, basic hygiene supplies such as body soap, toothpaste, brushes, shampoo, deodorant, laundry detergent, and new packaged pillows.
Jackson County EOC said items can be dropped off at the Jackson County Expo between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m., seven days a week, until further notice. Enter Gate 2 and follow the signs.
Anyone with questions is asked to call Rob Holmbeck, Jackson County Expo, at (458) 225-4202 or email to [email protected].