Dorian’s slow march continues

(NBC News) – Hurricane Dorian’s slow push toward the Atlantic Coast continues Tuesday morning.
The storm, now a Category 3 hurricane, battered the Bahamas for more than 24 hours as it stalled over the islands.
Violent winds and a storm surge nearly two stories high in some areas devastated entire communities. At least five people were killed, and 21 others injured.
Forecasters expect Dorian to continue a slow northerly advance along the Florida and Carolina shores, bringing more high winds and a dangerous storm surge to coastal communities.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2luLpB8