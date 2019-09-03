Home
Dorian’s slow march continues

Dorian's slow march continues

(NBC News) – Hurricane Dorian’s slow push toward the Atlantic Coast continues Tuesday morning.

The storm, now a Category 3 hurricane, battered the Bahamas for more than 24 hours as it stalled over the islands.

Violent winds and a storm surge nearly two stories high in some areas devastated entire communities. At least five people were killed, and 21 others injured.

Forecasters expect Dorian to continue a slow northerly advance along the Florida and Carolina shores, bringing more high winds and a dangerous storm surge to coastal communities.

