Macklemore coming to the Rogue Valley for free concert

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Grammy Award-winning Rapper Macklemore is coming to southern Oregon.
U.S. Cellular announced Tuesday morning Macklemore will be coming to perform for a free concert in the Rogue Valley next month. It’s scheduled for Friday, October 4 at the Bi-Mart Amphitheater at the Expo in Central Point.
The cellphone company hired him to help them celebrate 30 years of cell service in the valley.
Free tickets will be available at select U.S. Cellular retail stores in Medford, Ashland, Central Point and Grants Pass later this month.
You can find more information at www.USCellularCelebrates.com.