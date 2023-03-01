Double homicide in Texas leads to illegal marijuana grow in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY. Ore. – A double homicide case in Texas led investigators to an illegal marijuana grow in Southern Oregon.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Houston Police Department was investigating a case in Texas where two men were shot to death. They were identified as 35-year-old Dana Lars Ryssdal of Oregon and 37-year-old James Gerald Martin III.

JCSO said Martin, who was originally from Houston, owned a property in rural Jacksonville, Oregon, and owned 50% of Rogue Valley Cannabis which operates three local dispensaries.

On Wednesday, Jackson County’s Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team searched Martin’s property in the 1400 block of Wagon Trail Drive. Detectives said they found an unlicensed greenhouse and indoor grow site containing about 572 black-market marijuana plants.

During the investigation, police in Houston reportedly found 129 pounds of suspected marijuana, 10 pounds of marijuana extract, and $36,000 in cash.

Investigators said a man connected to Martin’s property, identified as 36-year-old Baron Erik Munchausen, was lodged in the Jackson County Jail.

JCSO said the investigation is ongoing and detectives are working on additional leads. No further information was made available.