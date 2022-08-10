Douglas County deputies investigating missing person case

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Police in Douglas County are trying to find a missing person.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued the following press release Wednesday afternoon:

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 20-year-old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith, who has been reported as missing.

Smith was last seen leaving her residence in the evening hours of August 7, 2022. Her vehicle was located abandoned out Cow Creek Road on August 8, 2022. It is believed that Smith could be in the company of her 15-year-old cousin, Charlize Gibson, who is the subject of a runaway juvenile case taken by the Roseburg Police Department.

Smith prefers the name “Dallas” and is described as 5’4″, 248lbs with green eyes and brown hair. Her clothing description is unknown.

Gibson is described as 5’03”, 135lbs, with brown hair with red highlights and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing a backless white and black shirt, long jean shorts, and black high-top shoes.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Smith or Gibson, please contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4471 reference case #22-3326.