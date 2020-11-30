Douglas County deputy assaulted, police say

REEDSPORT, Ore. – A woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
Police said on the afternoon of Sunday, November 29, a deputy pulled over a Chrysler PT Cruiser on Highway Avenue in Reedsport.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Holly Lynne Sigmund was a passenger in the vehicle. Sigmund, who had an active warrant out for her arrest, got out of the PT Cruiser and “became confrontational,” DCSO said.
When the deputy tried to put Sigmund in handcuffs, she reportedly resisted arrest and threatened the deputy with a can of pork and beans.
DCSO said the deputy tried to take control of the situation by using a TASER, but it didn’t work and Sigmund threw the can at the deputy, but she missed.
As the deputy wrestled with Sigmund, she reportedly kicked him twice in the ribs before the deputy ultimately took the woman into custody.
Sigmund was lodged in the Douglas County jail for numerous charges including assaulting an officer and resisting arrest.
The deputy was treated for minor injuries