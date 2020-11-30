Missing Medford foster children found, DHS says

MEDFORD, Ore. – Two local foster children who were reported missing have been found.
On November 18, 2020, the Oregon Department of Human Services said 16-year-old foster child Lydia Jazmin went missing from Medford on November 11.
The following day, ODHS said another Medford foster child, 14-year-old Kyla Blackmore, was also missing. It was suspected she may be traveling with Jazmin.
On November 30, Oregon’s Child Welfare Division said Jazmin and Blackmore were both found.
State officials said, “A small number of children in foster care may be in significant danger when they run away or have gone missing. As DHS works to do everything it can to find these missing children and ensure their safety, media alerts will be issued in some circumstances when it is determined necessary. Sometimes, in these situations, a child may go missing repeatedly, resulting in more than one media alert for the same child.”
No further information was provided.