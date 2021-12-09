Douglas County man sent to prison for dealing drugs

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A man from Douglas County will spend the next decade behind bars for dealing drugs.

Over the course of several months, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and the Douglas County Interagency Narcotics Team kept a close eye on the drug dealing activities of Steven Dwayne Lander of Winston.

Following extensive surveillance and arrests of his customers and associates, investigators served multiple search warrants on Lander and his properties.

According to the Department of Justice, police seized more than 15 pounds of methamphetamine and a half-pound of heroin from his storage unit, vehicle, and person.

After being formally indicted in 2019, Lander was taken into custody.

On November 7, 2021, he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

On December 9, a federal judge sentenced Lander to 10 years in prison and five years of post-prison supervision.

The DOJ said Lander has prior felony convictions for delivering and manufacturing controlled substances and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and was previously sentenced to more than four years in prison.