FDA approves boosters for 16 and 17-year-olds

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Some teenagers will soon be able to get a Pfizer booster shot.

Thursday, the FDA authorized the Pfizer booster for 16 and 17-year-olds at least six months after completing their first vaccinations. This comes less than a month after a third shot was approved for adults 18 and over.

FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Director Peter Marks said the benefits of the booster outweigh any potential risks.

The news comes at a time of rising concern about the Omicron variant of COVID-19, and just before many will travel and get together with family for the holidays.

Pfizer said this week that a third dose would be more effective against the variant.

The CDC will still need to sign off on boosters for the age group before the shots are officially available to them.