Missing infant last seen in McMinnville, may be in danger

SALEM, Ore. – Child welfare workers are trying to track down a missing baby that may be at risk.

The Oregon Department of Human Services said 3-month-old Zelylah Johnson disappeared along with her parents, Brittany Medley and Lucas Johnson.

The Oregon Department of Welfare believes Zelylah may be in danger and they’re trying to find her and her parents to assess the child’s safety.

Zelylah was last seen in McMinnville, DHS said.

Anyone who thinks they have information about the trio’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).