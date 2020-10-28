Douglas County pursuit suspect sought by police

GLENDALE, Ore. — Police are trying to track down a Douglas County man who allegedly fled from police.
On the afternoon of October 27, deputies tried to pull over a blue 2002 blue Honda Accord driven by 47-year-old John Curtis Williams of Azalea. However, Williams reportedly sped away from the deputies, leading them on a pursuit.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said about seven miles into the chase, Williams lost control of the vehicle on a dirt road in the 1000 block of McCullogh Creek Road. Williams ditched the Honda and ran away on foot, deputies said.
Investigators are still looking for Williams. He’s described at 5’10” tall, 218 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has a two-inch scar below his left eye and a cross tattoo on his left har with the word “FAITH” written on it. He also has a tattoo on the web of his left hand bearing the letters “JC.”
Anyone with information about Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call police.