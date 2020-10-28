Man sought after Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Police are trying to find a man who may have been involved in a serious crash in Jackson County.
Oregon State Police said at about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, first responders found a rolled-over Ford Explorer without anyone inside along Highway 62 near the bridge over Lost Creek Lake.
Investigators said they believe 33-year-old Matthew Lang of Bend was the driver of the vehicle. However, he wasn’t found and has not contacted any family or friends since the crash.
Jackson County Search and Rescue is actively looking for Lang. He’s described at 6 feet tall, 185 pounds with brown hair.
Anyone who has seen or heard from Lang since Tuesday evening is asked to call OSP at 1-800-442-2068.