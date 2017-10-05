Douglas County woman reported missing

Douglas County, Ore. – Police are looking for a woman reported missing on October 4.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 39-year-old Cindy Lynn Warren of Yoncalla was supposed to meet up with a man named “Mike” from Springfield at a Sutherlin Park on October 3.
Warren’s family last heard from Warren via text messages sent at 2:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on October 3. Both message indicated she was on her way home.
Police described Warren as a white woman, 5’7” tall, weighing 170 pounds with brown eyes and reddish-brown hair. She is associated with a 2003 silver Oldsmobile Alero sedan with Oregon plate 164GPH.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471.