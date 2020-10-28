Dow drops 900 points

NEW YORK CITY (NBC) — Concern that the coronavirus is not going away any time soon is being reflected in the stock market.
The Dow closed 943 points lower, a loss of 3.4 percent. And for the first time since June, it closed below 27,000.
Experts say new coronavirus outbreaks in the U.S. and abroad have investors skittish. Add to that the fear of another widespread lockdown and a stalemate in Washington, D.C. over a relief package.
Thursday’s weekly jobless claims and gross domestic product reports will be the last economic “report card” for voters before Election Day.