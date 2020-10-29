Volunteers help re-seed Bear Creek greenway

JACKSON CO., Ore.– Jackson County says a group of over 100 volunteers has been helping them along the charred Bear Creek greenway.
The Jackson County Emergency Operations Center says dozens of volunteers of all ages have helped workers spread seed, following the county’s aerial seeding efforts last week.
EOC team member Steve Lambert said the contribution of the community has been huge.
“These volunteers are essential in getting those jobs done such as spreading seed and straw. That takes a lot of manpower and they can get a lot of work done that we wouldn’t be able to do it without them.”
If you’d like to volunteer alongside Jackson County in the seeding efforts, or to learn more about the restoration project, visit roguevalleyrebuilds.org.
NBC5 News reporter Brigham Harris graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in French. Brigham worked for NBC Sports in Europe and California. He also was a sports anchor and producer at BYUtv Sports.
Brigham and his wife are both natives of Ogden, Utah. He enjoys all things sports, outdoor activities and is a major dog enthusiast.