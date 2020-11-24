Dow hits record high

NEW YORK CITY (NBC) – Tuesday saw a historic day for the New York Stock Exchange as the Dow Jones industrial average surpasses 30,000 for the first time.
The Dow rallied around midday amid positive news on COVID-19 vaccines, hope for a strong economic recovery in 2021, and easing of political uncertainty as the Trump administration approved the start of the presidential transition.
President Trump took the opportunity to deliver a brief statement in the White House briefing room, saying he’s thrilled with what has happened on developing a vaccine and how Wall Street has reacted.
The president said, “The stock market Dow Jones Industrial Average just hit 30,000, which is the highest in history. We’ve never broken 30,000 despite everything that’s taken place with the pandemic. I’m very thrilled with what has happened on the vaccine front. That has been absolutely incredible. Nothing like that has ever happened, medically. I think people are acknowledging that, and it’s having a big effect. As the stock market has just broken 30,000, never been broken, that number. That is a sacred number, 30,000. Nobody thought they’d ever see it. It’s the ninth time since the beginning of 2020, and it is the 48th time that have broken records during the Trump administration. I just want to congratulate all the people within the administration that worked so hard. Most importantly, I want to congratulate the people of our country, because there are no people like you.”