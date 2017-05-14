First walls put on new Medford homes

Medford, Ore., — That is the sound of the first walls being placed on Jude Forler’s new home.
Forler lived in a trailer park for years.
But when rent continued to skyrocket, she knew she had to find an alternative.
That’s when Habitat For Humanity stepped in.
“It feels incredible, it means that I’m going to be able to be in a safe and secure place.” said Forler.
Waiting since Thanksgiving, Saturday’s build means Forler is one step closer to having her own home once again.
“I’m going to live next door to the Salazars, and my neighbor Bill, and I think I’m gonna be a very happy lady.” said Forler.
Forler’s future is thanks, in part, to some good old fashioned girl power.
It’s national Women Build Week.
That means dozens of women are helping to put together homes just like Forler’s around the country.
Paula Brown was the first ever female Engineer Admiral in the United States Navy Reserve, so it’s nothing new to know that women can do anything they put their mind to.
“Watching women building something in the construction field that I’ve done for years, it’s really saying you can do anything you put your mind to.” said Brown.
After eleven years in the Navy, Brown was finally allowed to become an admiral.
Now she wants to share the message that nothing can stop you, and this construction project was the perfect fit.
“Get past some of those inhibitions that you may have had, oh I can’t do that, I’m a girl. Try it! And this is giving back to the community, and it’s my way to give back too.” said Brown.